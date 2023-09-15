The Arkansas Wolves Soccer Team will host their next home game on Saturday, September 23rd at 6 p.m. at C.W. Lewis Stadium in Benton. The Wolves will take on the Kansas team Ryogoku FC in a match that is sure to be exciting and action-packed.
Arkansas Wolves Soccer Team to Host Home Game Sept. 23
- Special to the Courier By: Sean P. Jones
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Arkansas Wolves Soccer Team to Host Home Game Sept. 23
- Benton School Board approves budget, honors AP students
- Habitat for Humanity hopes to double fundraising with new Development Director
- Saline County observes Suicide Awareness Week
- Barbara Nix steps down from BAMM board after years of service
- Quorum Court committee nominates McKeown to fill library board vacancy
- Mabelvale man arrested after shooting on Henson Place
- Panthers shake off slow start in rout
Most Popular
Articles
- Justin Moore to headline Boys & Girls Club fundraiser on Oct. 10
- Streak Broken: Pats shock Hornets in Bryant to end long run
- Central Arkansas mom doubles down on MasterChef
- Barbara Nix steps down from BAMM board after years of service
- Benton local nominated for independent music award
- Mabelvale man arrested after shooting on Henson Place
- Former Bauxite police officer charged with ‘interception and recording,’ controlled substance possession
- Quorum Court committee nominates McKeown to fill library board vacancy
- 49th annual Bryant Chamber Banquet to feature Community Impact Awards, new venue
- Benton School Board approves budget, honors AP students
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.