The Benton Police Department arrested 31-year-old Christopher Jenkins, of Benton, Thursday in connection with a May 18 hit-and-run.
The incident took place beyond Exit 118 on the north service road in Benton.
The victim is still hospitalized and recovering.
Jenkins is facing charges of second-degree battery, driving while intoxicated, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
Additional charges may be forthcoming.
Detectives credit an anonymous tip for breaking the case.
The BNPD Criminal Investigations Division continues to work diligently on this case, so it remains an ongoing investigation at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.