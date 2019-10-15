One of the oldest continuing serving businesses in Saline County is still helping families in their time of need and individuals prepare for the end of their lives.
"It is just a privilege to be here," said Doug Hawkins, owner of Ashby Funeral Home. "The people in Benton and Saline County believe in us and trust us with their family. They have kept us in business so long."
His great-grandfather, J.W. Ashby, founded Ashby Funeral Home in 1882. One hundred years later — in 1982 — Hawkins took over as the fourth generation. He has worked there since 1968.
His son, Chad, is the fifth generation working at Ashby.
Hawkins and believes there may be older funeral homes in the state, but not many. It is the second oldest business in Saline County only to The Saline Courier (1876).
In the time he has been in charge, Hawkins said there has been very little turnover in employees. He has one director who has served for 42 years. He feels that helps families so they get to work with a familiar face each time they require services.
Hawkins said Ashby's offers both pre-arrangement and at-need services, along with cremation and burial. It can offer services for any religion.
Ashby's has 11 employees. Hawkins is the only licensed embalmer. There are six licensed directors.
Unlike big corporate funeral homes, Hawkins said his directors and staff are people in the community that families may see at church or the grocery store. Families can work with people they may be familiar with.
With pre-arrangement, Hawkins said a person can lock in the price of services so it will not increase down the road. He added pre-arrangement also keeps families from having to make decisions during their time of grief.
Hawkins said when he works with families he and his staff try to learn about the deceased to customize the service more to them. They can customize caskets, programs and more. Ashby's has conducted a funeral where the man's motorcycle was in the chapel.
Hawkins is thankful for the trust people have put in Ashby's throughout the years to care for their loved ones.
He said Ashby's is in the community to be there for families during their time of need.
Asbhy's has two hearses and two limousines the deceased's family can ride in. There are six repose rooms and a large chapel that seats 275. Hawkins said the building is centrally located and easy to access.
When it was first opened in 1882 it was in the Ashby Building on Market Street in Downtown Benton and moved to the space behind that building, which now houses Moderne Salon.
It has been at 108 Narroway St., between Market and Main streets in Benton, since 1953.
Hawkins is involved in the community where he has long served. He is a member of the Benton Athletic Memorial Museum and the Saline County Executive Association. Ashby's gives to various causes in the community.
"It just keeps us in touch with the community," he said. "I feel you should give back to the community you live in and do business in."
Ashby's is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week and its office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. It can be reached 24-hours at 501-778-2544.