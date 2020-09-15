The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a child found alongside westbound Interstate 30 this morning near Exit 117 in Benton.
According to a statement from ASP, troopers responded to the call at 8:53 a.m. after a motorist reported a child had been dropped from a moving vehicle.
The child, believed to be approximately 2, died after troopers were on the scene and awaiting emergency medical care to arrive, the statement said.
Criminal Investigation Division agents are questioning witnesses in this case and have also been in contact with the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office regarding charges.
No arrests have been made at this time.
In an unrelated incident, five hours prior to the Saline County case, two other children where killed on Arkansas roadways.
ASP said at 4:07 a.m. today, troopers and Highway Patrol Division personnel were dispatched to the 98 mile marker in Jackson County where two children were found dead. The victims have been identified as Michael Rogers III, 10, and his sister, Princess Josh-Lyn Logan, 3.
The children were allegedly struck by a southbound tractor-trailer driven by Gerald Sanders, 77.
Latoya Taylor, 26, the mother of the children, was found at the fatality scene when troopers arrived, the statement said. She was not physically injured.
More will be reported on the Saline County case as it becomes available.