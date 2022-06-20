The Arkansas State Police is investigating a single vehicle motor vehicle crash that claimed the life of Nathan Allen Kirtley, 25, of Benton.
Kirtley was the driver of a 2006 Ford Mustang that was traveling northbound along Arkansas Highway 229. A preliminary investigative report indicates the crash occurred late Saturday night, according to ASP.
The vehicle was discovered Sunday about 4:15 p.m. in an inverted position, submerged in water.
The investigating trooper found evidence indicating the vehicle had struck a bridge guardrail, then traveled across an embankment before landing in the water.