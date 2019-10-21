The Bauxite Miner Athletic Foundation will hold its annual Fall Fest and Chili Cook Off from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Bauxite High School.
"This is an event that we put on with all proceeds going to the Bauxite Miner Athletic Foundation," Melanie Stacy, recorder, said.
She added the money goes to scholarships for one male and one female athlete and puts on the athletic banquet. It also helps with other needs throughout the year, including meals for athletes at away games.
There is no cost to attend the Fest. The Foundation will be selling Bauxite bucks for $1 each. Games will be one Bauxite buck or attendees can purchase a wristband for $15 for unlimited play, excluding Connect 4 basketball.
There will be a costume contest divided by age groups. There will be prizes for the winners.
"Come dress up and have fun," Stacy said.
There will be candy for children who attend.
The foundation also plans to offer a hay ride. Treats will be available for purchase at the bake sale.
The chili will be available starting at 4 p.m. Judging for the contest will be at 5 p.m.
There is no cost to enter a chili. Those who wish to compete can sign up at www.123formbuilder.com/form-2215189/event-registration-form. The contest winners will receive prizes.
Crowd favorite will be decided based on money placed in jars. Judges will choose judges favorite. There will also be a prize for best table display.
"We really encourage people to be creative and decorate their tables," Stacy said.
Participants will need to bring one large crockpot of chili, a ladle and their table decorations. Chili must be warm and ready no later than 3:45 p.m.
The Foundation will provide a table, electric outlet, bowls, napkins, spoons, crackers, and cheese.
While Stacy hopes to have 12 to 15 entries, she would love to have even more.
"It is always a fun time. Everyone loves to try to prove their chili is the best," she said.
The cost to sample chili will be $5 for unlimited chili and a drink.
The foundation will also be selling hot dogs, chips and a drink.
Stacy encourages the community to come out and support the student athletes.
Many student athletes will be on hand volunteering and helping raise funds during the event.
"It is a great time to come have fun and support our athletes and just have a good time together welcoming fall," Stacy said.