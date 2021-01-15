The Bryant Police Department is investigating the theft of an ATM from Arkansas Federal Credit Union.
The machine was taken just after 5 a.m. Friday. The suspect used a forklift to the knock it over and then loaded into the back of a dump truck, which had been reported stolen earlier in the morning from a construction site on Arkansas 5.
The ATM was recovered later in the morning from a construction site off Hilldale Road. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.
The department will release more information as the investigation progresses.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bryant Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-943-0943.