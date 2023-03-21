LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin issued a consumer alert Tuesday after filing a complaint and request for a temporary restraining order against Benton-based Hourglass Vixens, LLC, and its owner for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and offering multiple services without a license.
Attorney General files complaint against Benton-based business
Courier Staff Report
