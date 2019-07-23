After completing her degree and getting work experience under her belt, one local audiologist decided to return to her home community for her own clinic.
Danielle Henry, doctor of audiology, purchased Arkansas Professional Hearing Care in October 2018 and turned it from a distributor for hearing aids and into a hearing clinic.
"It was very important to me to come home," Henry said.
Her entire family is in Benton, which is where she grew up.
Henry earned her degree in audiology from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She worked in an ear, nose and throat clinic in Fayetteville for two years as a student and continued with them for another two-and-a-half years as an audiologist.
Henry is nationally certified in clinical competency for audiology.
She chose Bryant because it is a fast-growing area. She said that the Benton and Bryant areas only have three hearing clinics for a large population.
"It is nice to be somewhere that needed a hearing clinic," she said.
By adding another clinic, she feels she is able to give patients another option close to home. She said it allows the patient to work with the provider that fits best for them.
In the clinic, Henry offers hearing evaluations, hearing aids, information on hearing loss, programming for hearing aids, hearing aid repair and hearing aid cleaning. The clinic also does some ear wax removal.
"I spend a lot of time on hearing tests," she said, adding it is important for her to be very thorough with each test.
She prides herself on thoroughly explaining to each of her patients what is going on with their hearing and what steps they are taking to improve it. She wants to educate patients.
She wants people to know audiology is not just about selling a hearing aid. She wants her patients to understand.
She can counsel patients on their struggles and provide tips for how to communicate. If a patient brings their spouse or another close person in their life, she can talk to them and help them better understand.
Henry does offer "premium" brand hearing aids. She said she only uses the top five brands.
Growing up, Henry had a deaf friend in the fourth grade. Later on, she had a friend who had both a brother and parent who were deaf. She said she felt a connection with the hearing impaired and wanted a career working with them.
Her favorite part of her job is building relationships with her patients and getting to know them. She believes it helps her provide better hearing care. She wants her patients to be confident in the care they receive and comfortable enough to let her know about any problems.
When someone does purchase their hearing aid from Arkansas Professional Hearing Care, Henry said they also receive services included with the purchase such as adjustments, a new hearing test if needed and maintenance services. Warranties for loss or damage are also available.
The clinic offers financing and accepts most insurance.
The staff includes Patient Care Coordinator Jamie James and student intern for the summer Erin Cook.
Arkansas Professional Hearing Care is located at 23251 Interstate 30 S. in Bryant. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. After-hours appointments are available on request. The clinic can be reached at 501-614-7904.