The Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County has named a new chief executive officer for its four facilities.
"The opportunity to be part of a mission I am passionate about with a great organization in my hometown I could not pass up," said CEO Chris Richey.
Richey grew up in Benton and graduated from Benton High School in 1989.
He got a bachelors in history and political science at Ouachita Baptist University and masters in history at Arkansas State University.
After college, Richey worked as a youth pastor at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Benton.
He left Benton to work in Helena West Helena at Delta Fellowship Church until 2014 when he became the executive director for the Phillips County Chamber of Commerce.
He was also elected as the State Representative for District 12 in 2013. He plans to give up the seat at the end of the fiscal session and move his family to Benton.
Richey got involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs organization by serving on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Phillips County. He served eight years as the board president. It started at the church where he was working.
He learned about the position in Saline County through the Regional Boys & Girls Clubs. A regional representative asked if he might be interested in the opening.
"I knew what a great organization the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County is with tremendous community support and a great staff," Richey said, adding that he attended that Club when he was growing up.
Richey will be working closely with Heath Massey, the Clubs' chief operating officer.
"He does a great job running the day to day operations," Richey said.
He knew of Massey before taking the role, but didn't know him personally.
"I have heard nothing but great things about him," Richey said.
Richey has been married to his wife Holly for 26 years. They have two sons, Ryan, 15, and Jon, 10.
He is excited to get them involved in the Clubs and get them in the Benton School District. Jon has been a member of the Phillips County Club.
The Phillips County Club has two sites, Richey said — Helena and West Helena. He said the Club is not the size of Saline County's organization. He views Clubs with multiple locations like both counties as a great way to help more members. He feels it is important to serve as many children as possible.
Richey believes with its 50 year history, the Saline County Boys & Girls Clubs has a great tradition and he is excited to be part of it. He plans to build on it. He wants to keep growing it.
Richey is impressed with the Riverside Park Club.
"I have never seen a better facility," he said.
He is thankful for a community that supports children that came together to make that location happen.
With the current pandemic, his immediate goal is to get the Clubs through it.
"Right now, the main thing is what can we do to keep serving the kids and their families," he said.
Once the crisis ends, he wants to focus on what the Clubs can be five to 10 years down the road.
He is thankful for all the support the community gives to the Clubs and for the community's investment in its children.
"I look forward to building more relationships in the community and serving more kids in the future," he said.