The city of Benton has scheduled a press conference for Friday regarding a baby being surrendered through the Safe Haven Baby Box located at Fire Station No. 3.
According to Benton Fire Chief Bill Ford, a baby was recently surrendered using the baby box. A press release with more information is scheduled to be released later today.
In July 2019, Benton became the first city in the state to install a Safe Haven Baby Box which is a safety device that goes hand-in-hand with the Arkansas Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to surrender her unwanted newborn 30 days old or younger to an employee at any hospital emergency room or law enforcement agency anonymously without facing prosecution for endangering or abandoning a child.
The press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the fire station, located at 2717 Edison Ave. in Benton.
“We will have a big press release and announcement down there,” said Benton Mayor Tom Farmer during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Benton City Council.
Farmer also added that invitations to the event have been extended to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, as well as members of Congress, state representatives and local business leaders.
“We want you to come down there for that very good announcement,” Farmer said.
When the press conference was announced earlier this week, it was not confirmed that the event was scheduled due to the fact that a baby had been surrendered.
Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey spoke to the council during a meeting last year about the box and will be in attendance at the press conference Friday.
“It’s so much more than a box in a building,” Kelsey said. “It’s so much more than giving women an easy out.”
Kelsey spoke about babies that have been found on doorsteps and in plastic bags and how by having an option like the baby box can prevent those situations.
“In Indiana, I had installed the first two baby boxes in 2016,” Kelsey said. “We were averaging anywhere from two to three dead babies in our state which were left in trash cans and dumpsters. Since I installed the boxes, we have had zero dead babies in our state in the last three years.”
With the addition of Arkansas, there are now four states with Safe Haven Baby Boxes. There has been no cost to the city for the boxes. Funds are provided through the Benton Knights of Columbus.
“In just this year, 2019, we’ve had six babies come through our program in a state that used to have two or three dead babies,” Kelsey said during last year's meeting. “Now we are having babies that are saved … hopefully we can make sure that no babies die in your state in trash cans, dumpsters or along side the woods ever again.”