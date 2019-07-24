Bean bags will be flying at Skylark Manor on Thursday to help raise funds for Special Olympics of Arkansas.
The South Central Arkansas Realtors Association will hold its first Score 4 SOAR Baggo Tournament starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, at Skylark Manor, located at 8786 Samples Rd. in Benton.
SCARA holds events throughout the year to raise funds for Special Olympics, which Association Director Debbie Collins said is near and dear to all the Realtors in Arkansas. Last year, across the state, Realtors raised $125,000 for Special Olympics. Collins said the money raised allows Special Olympics to put on events throughout the year for its athletes.
Teams of two will compete for the top two prizes. First place will win $150 for each member. Second place will get $100 each.
The cost to play is $50 for a team of two. A $25 buy back will be available.
Spectators can cheer on their favorite team for $20.
T-shirts with SCARA on the front and Score 4 Soar on the back will be available for purchase for $20. To purchase a T-shirt in advance call 501-847-3171.
Registration for the tournament can be found through the link on the event's Facebook page or on Eventbrite.
All entries, both player and spectator, will be eligible for door prizes.
Collins encourages people to take part in a fun event while supporting a good cause with Score 4 Soar.