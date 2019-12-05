The Osage Event Center and Benton Mayor Tom Farmer are teaming up for the White Christmas Ballroom Dance from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Osage, 1110 Ferguson Drive in Benton.
The dance will benefit the Churches Joint Council on Human Need.
"It is going to be fun and for a great cause," said Tina Coston, executive assistant to Farmer and marketing director for Benton.
The Osage has been holding socials between bookings each month. Fran Nichols, co-owner of the venue, said the socials are another way to bring people together in the community for something fun.
When Farmer purchased tickets to an event he ended up not being able to attend, but he suggested the Osage hold a "White Christmas" dance. He specifically wanted that theme because "White Christmas" is his favorite movie.
They are planning to play music from the movie during the dance.
Nichols said there are many people who are interested in ballroom dance in the community.
For those who have little to no ballroom experience, Abby Robertson, an ACDA circuit professional dancer, will spend the first hour providing instruction. Attendees will be given time to get settled before instruction began.
Nichols said people who attend don't have to dance if they don't want to. They can sit and socialize.
Coston doesn't want anyone to feel intimidated. It is meant to be fun.
The food for the event is provided by Pasta J's, Riverside Grocery and Catering and Vibrant Occasions. Nonalcoholic beverages will be provided by Brent Jones, of Edward Jones Investments, and Bodiddles.
There will be door prizes given out during the event.
A Christmas tree will be set up at the event where attendees can help those in need. They will also collect nonperishable food items for CJCOHN.
Attire for the evening will be semi-formal.
"The mayor wants to thank Fran and the Osage for partnering with us," Coston said.
Tickets for the event are $20. They can be purchased at the Benton Municipal Complex, by calling Coston at 501-776-5905, the Osage at 501-326-7334 or at Boddibles Wine & Spirits.
The Osage Facebook page will share additional information closer to the event.