Second Chance Youth Ranch will hold its Faithful to the Fatherless banquet Oct. 13 at the Benton Event Center.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
"This is our fundraising event to facilitate growth and expansion," said Director of Operations Rachel Hubbard.
Last year during the banquet, Second Chance was able to raise enough funds to build a community center and swimming pool for the children who live on the ranch.
"(It is) just a beautiful building," she said, calling it a wonderful addition.
The children were able to use the swimming pool every day during the summer.
This year, Second Chance hopes to fund a building or purchase one home and one van, though Hubbard would like to be able to have two more of each.
Second Chance has been receiving several calls of children needing a place to stay and have had to turn them away because of space. Hubbard said telling them "no" has been gut retching.
If they had more homes, they could serve more children.
Saline County currently has 68 open foster homes and 86 foster children.
Second Chance has 30 children. Hubbard wants to be able to expand that to at least 40.
Attendees will have a dinner — catered by Vibrant Occasions — of pork chops, red roasted potatoes and green beans.
Following the meal, Second Chance will share about what it does and about the need.
Instead of charging to attend the banquet, there will be a time during the event when supporters will be able to make a financial gift. Gifts can be given through cash, check or card.
If someone cannot attend but wants to make a donation, they can visit www.2cyr.org to do so.
This year, due to COVID-19, seating is limited to 300. There will be no more than six per table. All guests will have to wear a mask when not at their table.
The platinum partners are Joy and Larry Crain Jr.
The principal partners are Dr. Peyton Rice, Garrett Excavating, Feagin Wholesale, Duke Wholesale and Everett Dealerships.
Key partners are Ralph Brisbin, Mosley Family Foundation, Uniti and Riggs CAT.
Hubbard said there are 40 or so spots left. Anyone wishing to attend needs to RSVP to office@2cyr.org by Thursday.
The event is for adults only. Dress is dressy business attire.
"Whatever donations come in, they will go directly to build a house so we can help more children," Hubbard said.