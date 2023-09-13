Changes are coming to the Board of Directors at the Benton Athletic Memorial Museum. Barbara Nix, a member of the Class of 1967 who has served as a member since the board’s inception 30 years ago, has stepped down.
The Board of Directors at the Benton Athletic Memorial Museum has chosen Donna Reynolds, class of 1973, to fill the vacancy. Susan Spivey, class of 1978, will now serve as the board’s scholarship chair.
Executive Director Donnie Burks presented Nix with a plaque at a meeting on Monday evening, honoring Nix for her years of dedication to the museum and the Benton School District.
“There is one lady who has been here a long, long time, I won’t tell you how long she’s been here, but I’ll tell you this, we graduated from Benton High School at the same time in 1967,” said Burks. “She decided in May that it was time to no longer be on the board. She was our scholarship committee chair for many years.”
Nix shared words of gratitude to the board members and Burks.
“Thank you all so much. It’s been such an honor. You know how much I love the museum and it’s been such an honor to work with a dedicated board,” said Nix. “You all love the museum, I know it’s in great hands.”
Nix taught in the Benton School District for 38 years before being elected to the Arkansas General Assembly as a state representative in 2008. She served one term representing Benton in the State House. She has also served as a member of the Arkansas Education Association’s Board of Directors and the Benton Education Association.
Nix spoke with The Saline Courier Tuesday about her dedication to Benton and her love of its history.
“One of the reasons I love the museum so much is because my late husband, Bobby, was in the first class to be honored and inducted into the Wall of Fame. That meant a lot to him so it meant a lot to me, too. I carried on by serving however I could. When the board position came open I graciously accepted that. Bobby and I were both lifetime residents of Saline County so we have a love for Benton and its history,” said Nix.
Nix spoke highly of her time as the museum’s scholarship chair as well.
“Since education and students have always been my passion, serving from the board position as the scholarship chair made it even more special. Most of those students I knew up until I retired. So it was just a special bond between me and those students.
Nix described her time with the board as a great experience that put her in a position to help others.
“I learned that you gain more from being in those positions where you can help others, you get more than you give. It’s been a great experience. I loved every year, but it was time to let it go and let someone else take it from here,” said Nix.
Cindy Bowden, vice president of the board of directors, has a relationship with Nix that goes back as far as she can remember.
“We are lifetime friends from First Methodist Church, I’ve known her as long as I can remember because our families sat together at church,” said Bowden.
Bowden spoke highly of Nix’s dedication to the Benton School District and its history.
“She is very loyal, she has the greatest respect for Donnie Burks, they graduated together and she always had his back. She was very fair-minded with her viewpoints on things, very level-headed,” added Bowden. “Teaching at Benton for 38 years, she has had a lot of dedication to the school and the history of the Benton Panthers.”
A cheerleader in high school and a teacher in her career, Nix will always be known for her spirit and dedication to Benton Public Schools and the entire community.