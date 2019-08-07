For the third year the owner of Herb's Barber Shop has given a local graduate a $4,000 scholarship to help with the cost of a college education.
Herb Green presented Logan Burton, a 19-year-old graduate of Bryant High School, with the H.W. "Sour" and Rene Elizabeth Moore Green Memorial Scholarship on Friday.
The scholarship, in honor of Green's late parents, will pay out $1,000 per year for four years. Green said his parents believed in the importance of education.
Green's father was a judge and assessor in Saline County.
Burton, who was named All-State for the 2018-19 football season, will be playing for Arkansas Tech University where he plans to major in bio med. He starts Aug. 9.
"I am honored," Burton said after Green surprised him with the scholarship. "I have known Herb since I was born."
Green has cut Burton's hair, his father's hair and his grandfather's. Burton views green like an extra grandfather. He has cut hair since in 1965. His shop has been in the same location in Bryant for 26 years.
Burton said the money will help him pursue his education.
This is the third scholarship Green has given out since creating the award. So far, all the recipients have been students he knows, but he said that is not a requirement to win. He plans to be the one to pick the winner each year for as long as he is able.
"I like them to be young people with a high moral value and eager to learn," Green said.
He also wants it to always go to students pursuing degrees and careers that will help better the world.
The previous recipients were Marshall Callicott and Emily Brown, who are both working toward degrees.
Green wants to help the students get through their education without having to go into debt.