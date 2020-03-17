Editor's Note: The following report is courtesy of content partner KATV Channel 7.
ABILENE, Texas — Bath & Body Works is closing all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada due to the coronavirus.
"We have made the extremely difficult decision to temporarily close all of our stores in the U.S. and Canada," said Bath & Body Works CEO Andrew Meslow.
The company said it will continue to pay associates during the closure.
"We’re working around the clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs," said Meslow.
The company did not give a timeline on when the stores will reopen.