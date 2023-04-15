Library books and policies are likely to be a hot topic at Monday’s Saline County Quorum Court meeting.
As rumors circulated on Facebook that Saline County residents would be attending an upcoming Quorum Court meeting to raise concerns about the contents of the local library, the justices of the peace are set to consider a resolution concerning the Saline County Library at its meeting on Monday night from the Saline County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.
The resolution is one “requesting the Saline County Library ensure that materials contained within the children’s section of the library are subject matter and age appropriate.”
The proposed resolution goes on to state that the library has children who visit that could be exposed to materials that are not subject matter or age appropriate for children, “such as sexual content or imagery” that parents or the public may not deem appropriate.
The resolution requests that the library “proactively takes steps to ensure that materials that are not subject matter or age appropriate” are not located in areas with children’s materials.
It also states that the library should enact policies to relocate materials that are not appropriate for children, to an area of the library that is not accessible to children.
Patty Hector, director of the Saline County Library, expressed disappointment after learning of the resolution because no one from the Quorum Court or county government contacted her for input.
“It was not discussed at the recent committee meeting two weeks ago. I found out about it and I was never talked to by anyone. I tried to get ahold of the sponsor. I totally respect Jim Whitley and Clint Chism, they have always been library supporters and I know their concerns are sincere, but it is disappointing they never talked to any library staff or board.
“If they would have, they would know how careful we are. They are taking information from a third party who has taken books and shared them out of context,” said Hector.
She said the resolution is vague and that the library staff isn’t even sure of how to enforce it or respond to it.
“If someone has a concern about a book, we are very open to looking at that, we’ve had that policy forever and that’s I don’t see this resolution or Act 372 as even necessary. We’ve always had that policy and process for people to come and share concerns with us about the books,” said Hector.
Public and school libraries were a major point of discussion throughout the recent legislative session. Arkansas Senate Bill 81, now Act 372 as of March 8 after passing through the state house and senate, created the pathway for Quorum Courts and local officials to hear complaints from residents and make decisions about what materials should be available in public libraries.
The law created a criminal offense if librarians “furnish a harmful item to a minor” or failing to report the occurrence. The law defines this as a “live performance or exhibition that depicts nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sadomasochistic abuse.”
At the Saline County Legislative breakfast, local legislators shared their opinions on the issue.
State Rep. Julie Mayberry said she voted against the bill because she had concerns about how the law would play out in practice. She also said that through conversations with her local librarians, it is her understanding that libraries already have safeguards in place to protect children from obscene materials.
State Senator Kim Hammer said he supported the bill because he has received complaints from constituents about the contents of the local library.
He said what we as a community have to decide if its appropriate for books that are adult in nature to be easily accessible.
Hammer pointed out that another reason he voted for the bill is that it “brings a state-wide uniform approach to dealing with these sensitive issues.”
State Senator Alan Clark said originally he had concerns with the legislation but through the legislative process, it became a bill he was comfortable with supporting.
Rep. Lanny Fite said that, in his opinion, libraries have lost focus. He pointed out that right now he pays 1.5 mils on taxes for streets in Benton, but 1.7 mills for the library.
“They’ve lost focus on the books. My last year as County Judge in 2014, they had a budget over $3 million and they spent $250,000 on books. This is I think why you see legislation because libraries have lost their focus,” said Fite.
Leigh Espey of the Saline County Library responded to Fite’s comments and said that currently, the library has a budget of $500,000 for books. She also pointed out that the library is more than a “book warehouse.”
“We have to stay relevant, we offer more than just books. If people don’t have the internet at home they can come to the library so we offer a community resource for people,” said Espey.