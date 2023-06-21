lib protest

As protestors organized outside the Saline County Courthouse and residents filled the courtroom, the Saline County Quorum Court held its first reading of an ordinance giving the County Judge oversight powers over the library board of directors. The courtroom was filled to capacity as the QC discussed the proposal to amend several parts of the ordinance that created the Saline County Library board in 1978. The changes give the County Judge, who is currently Matt Brumley, oversight of the library board in several areas, including spending and employment. No action was taken and the ordinance will be read a second and third time before the court votes. 

