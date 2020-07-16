Bauxite Councilman John Ford Goodman died Tuesday at the age of 79.
He was born Nov. 9, 1940, in Amory, Mississippi.
Goodman was elected to the council in November 2018 and took the position in January 2019. He also served as president of the Planning and Zoning Committee.
“Mr. Goodman was a kind and generous soul,” a memorial on the Town of Bauxite Facebook page reads. “He loved Bauxite and worked tirelessly to help improve the town and the lives of others.”
Goodman served in the U.S. Army. He received his Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Goodman delivered meals from First Baptist Church of Benton to shut-ins each Wednesday. He also served as an usher and second-grade Sunday school teacher, where the students affectionately called him “Papa John” over the 25 years he taught.
“After a life of generosity and compassion, he leaves behind a legacy of humility and service in our community,” his obituary said.
Goodman leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Nancy Byrum Goodman; a son, Carter Goodman and wife, Ashley; a daughter, Alethea Simpson and husband, John; a brother, Paul Goodman; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
“We send our sincerest condolences to Mr. Goodman’s family and friends,” the Facebook page said.
Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Benton in Selph Hall, located at 211 S. Market St. in Benton.
Masks will be provided and social distancing guidelines will be maintained.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Benton’s Children’s Ministry.