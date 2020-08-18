During its regular meeting Monday, the Bauxite City Council decided to allow the upcoming election fill the recently vacated seat of Position 2.
The position became empty in July due to the death of Councilman John Goodman who had been elected in November 2018 and took the position in 2019. He also served on the planning and zoning committee.
City Attorney Chris Madison told the council it could choose to appoint someone to fill the seat or wait until the person elected in November takes their seat in January.
There are currently two people on the ballot for the seat — David Nugent and John M. Simpson.
While the council chose to table filling the seat until the election, Madison told the council members they could still choose to appoint someone if something came up that needed the seat filled sooner.
The council passed resolution two of 2020 to apply for a FUN Park grant through the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to develop a public park on Border Street.
It also passed a motion to allow Mayor Eddie Jones to purchase a piece of land for a park on Wisteria Drive.
The council passed the yearly ordinance levying taxes on real and personal property.
Fire Chief Craig Hicks was absent so Jones gave his report. The Bauxite Volunteer Fire Department will be awarded a grant from Centerpoint Energy to purchase a multi gas detector, which detects carbon monoxide and other gases.
Police Chief Jamie Barlow updated the council on an accident involving a police car that occurred earlier in the year. He said the insurance on the car responsible for the accident, State Farm, had denied the claim because the person driving was not the owner of the car. The police car only had liability insurance.
The council authorized Madison to investigate and pursue appropriate legal action against State Farm or the owner and driver of the car for damages.
Jones reported that inmates from the state's work release program will begin clearing ditches and cleaning up trees on the sides of city streets Wednesday. He plans to have them come out once a month. The city will have to furnish lunch for the inmates.
Jones also let the council know the city is applying for a grant to pave streets throughout the city.
He reported the city's sewer plant is now passing all of its tests for the last six weeks. He still plans to ask the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality for a six month extension to ensure that everything has been brought up to standards.
He discussed with the council the possibility of reducing the cost water customers pay for leaks only to what the water costs the city to purchase.
Madison said the city has to consider that the difference between what the city pays and what the customer pays goes to maintaining the system. If the city goes to that plan, it will need to ensure that it can still afford maintenance.
He suggested the city wait until the new budget is created to make the change.
The council meets the third Monday of the month. Social distancing is being maintained during meeting, however, the public is encouraged to attend.