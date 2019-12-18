During its last meeting for 2019, the Bauxite City Council approved the 2020 budget and a consent administrative order.
The council reviewed the different sections of the budget.
"Every department is balance," Bauxite Mayor Eddie Jones said.
The council questioned the general revenue section having an expenditure of $68,589.52 for court reports monthly. Jones explained that the funds from courts goes into general funds and then has to go back out to the police department once it is collected.
Jones and the council discussed how much department heads can spend without approval. Jones said he prefers all expenses, no matter how small, run through him. He wants to ensure nothing is being spent unnecessarily.
"Next year, in my opinion, is a rebuilding year for the city to rebuild these accounts," Jones said.
The council said that since the budget has been working the members saw no reason to change it.
Jones told the council both the police department and water operations and maintenance budgets will be tight this year. City Clerk and Recorder Renee Chastain told the council that the bill for water from Benton is now current.
The budget was approved with all council members present.
The council approved for the mayor to enter into a consent administrative order with the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality to settle fines related to the city's sewer plant long being out of compliance. The city has been working on this agreement for a few months.
This is an updated agreement that officially reduces the fine to $4,000 and allows the city to pay it in four quarterly $1,000 installments, instead of having to pay all at once.
Police Chief Jamie Barlow reported that three of the seven police cars now have computer systems up and running and he hopes to have the e-Cite system running soon, which will allow officers to print tickets from their cars.
He also reported the new car purchased through the Saline County Sheriff's Department is almost ready to go. The city is upgrading from a 2008 model to a 2014 model. Barlow told the council this car was purchased through donations at no cost to the city. The donors for the car were McGeorge Contracting, Vietnamese Buddhist Association and Rob Thompson, homebuilder.
Barlow said once the 2008 model is sold, the department would be able to pay off another of its cars.
Council Member Ron Parsons, who also works for the Saline County Sheriff's Department, warned those in attendance that the SCSO has had a lot of reported thefts from unlocked cars. He told people they need to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables in them.
During the Street Department report, Jones told the council that in January in the city will need to start purchasing new street signs. New federal regulations require taller signs with reflective letters to make it easier for first responders.
In the Sewer Department report, Jones said the department is getting a screen to catch more trash. The department has had experts in to help analyze the remaining problems.
"It is just a long process," he said.
He added that with the help of Fluidyne, the computers are back running properly allowing the department to run pumps individually.
"I think we are getting on the right track," Jones said.
The Bauxite Council meets the third Monday of each month and is open to the public. Attendance is encouraged.