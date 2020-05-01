Bauxite as declared April as Autism Awareness Month through its Facebook page.
The town was approached by Danyell Davidyan, on behalf of her daughter, Hanna, and the Arkansas Autism Resource and Outreach Center about making a proclamation, according to a Facebook post.
The proclamation is coming now because the city had to determine the best way to make the proclamation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Mayor (Eddie) Jones proclaimed this and all future months of April in the town of Bauxite as Autism Awareness months," the post said.
The proclamation reads "Autism, the fastest growing developmental disability in the United States, affects millions of families nationwide."
It explains autism is a neurological disorder.
"It is imperative to ensure that persons diagnosed with autism have access to the support and services needed to pursue the full measures of personal happiness and to achieve their greatest potential," the post said.
The proclamation commends Hanna Davidyan and her family, along with the Autism Alliance of Saline County, for working to inform the public about autism.
The proclamation was made Tuesday.