The Bauxite Miners have found their new leader for their football program. Weeks after former Head Coach Daryl Patton resigned, Bauxite has now added Caleb Perry as the head man.
The announcement was made Tuesday via social media.
"Originally from Arlington, Texas, Perry attended college at the University of Arkansas where he was an offensive lineman under Coach Houston Nutt," according to the Facebook post. "As an assistant coach, Coach Perry won multiple state championships at Shiloh Christian. Shiloh Christian played at the Pit in 2006, and Coach Perry has always remembered the atmosphere of the Pit as being one that he wanted to be a part of."
Most recently, Perry served as offensive coordinator at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama.
The Huskies were ranked 15th in the state after a 6-4 overall showing in 2019. In 2018, they made their way to sixth in the state, finishing 8-4.
"During his six years at Hewitt-Trussville, they have produced a winning season each year and made several deep playoff runs in Alabama’s highest classification," the post continued. "Coach Perry is a man that believes in the importance of developing his players into leaders. He focuses on the importance of academics, responsibility, character and work ethic. His reputation is one of high integrity and character. Bauxite is excited to watch Caleb Perry continue to build on our Miner Pride and Legacy. Caleb will be bringing his wife Blaire, an elementary teacher, and their four children with him to Miner Nation. He will be starting March 2. Go Miners!"
While at Bauxite, Patton went 19-24, including a nine-win season in 2018 and a second-place finish in the 7-4A Conference that year. Also during the 2018 season, the Miners won eight straight to start the year.
In 2016, Patton and the Miners finished 0-10 overall, followed by a four-win showing in 2017.
His most recent season finished with a 6-5 overall record and a second straight trip to the 4A playoffs.
Ahead of accepting the Miners position, Patton led Fayetteville High School to the 7A state championship in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2015.
He resigned from Fayetteville High School for what he called "personal and family" reasons. He previously coached at Bryant High School, where his 1999 team went 10-0. The Saline County native and Bryant grad played quarterback at UCA.
Patton has accepted the position of head coach at the new Southwest Little Rock High School.