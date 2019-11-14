Bauxite High School Theatre will bring Barbara Robinson’s classic tale, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," to the auditorium stage at 6 p.m. on November 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The one-act comedy portrays a misfit family, the Herdmans, who inadvertently teach the town members the true meaning of Christmas while learning the Christmas story themselves. Tickets for the show are $2 for children age 17 and younger and $5 for adults. Tickets will be sold at the door and The house opens 30 minutes prior to showtime.
Members of the cast are:
•Bob Bradley played by Mason Richards.
•Grace Bradley played by Charlee Morrison.
•Beth Bradley played by Lillian Morrison.
•Charlie Bradley played by Hayden Griffis.
•Ralph Herdman played by Gabe Yates.
•Imogene Herdman played by Brittyn Glover.
•Leroy Herdman played by Payton Mabry.
•Claude Herdman played by Nathan Buller.
•Ollie Herdman played by Ana Lupton.
•Gladys Herdman played by Haley Rickard.
•Mrs. Armstrong played by Jacie Blakley.
•Mrs. Edna McCarthy played by Richelle Buller.
•Mrs. Irma Slocuma played by Leah Miller.
•Mrs. Clark played by Kailee Sheridan.
•Mrs. Clausing played by Tori Browder.
•Alice Wendleken played by Emilie Gann.
•Maxine played by Aubrey Williams.
•Rev. Hopkins played by Ryan Parson.
•Elmer Hopkins played by Austin Crouse.
•Hobie played by Kellie Chambers.
•David played by Gavin Roe.
•Beverly played by Emily Lawrence.
•Shirley played by Tabitha Garza.
•Juanita played by Kenzie Cummings.
•Doris played by Cara Phipps.
Angel choir members are Danielle Berg, Amber Bradshaw, Elizabeth Edwards, Christine Lewis, Kellie Chambers
Kameron Puckett and Gavin Roe are shepherds. Jordan Parsons and Michael Baker play firemen.
The crew include Caitlin Johnson, Emely Guillen, Noah Vining, Baylor McElhaney, Anna Grace Johnson, Ava Baker, Gavin Roe, Kameron Puckett, Michael Baker, Jordan Parsona, Delinna Joslin, Kellie Chambers, Tori Browder, Sarah Stoops, Breana Yarbrough, Myka Stripling, Jordan Allen, Sydney Stauber, Audrey Sledd, Amber Bradshaw and Cara Phipps.
Teacher Tammy Friend serves as director for the show.