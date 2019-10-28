The Bauxite Ladies Association held its annual luncheon to raise funds for its yearly scholarship on Oct. 19 at the Bauxite Community Center.
Co-President (2018-19) Ginger English told the audience that since it began providing scholarship, the association has given away $52,100.
The meal, catered by Pasta J's. was served by Bauxite High School Honor Society members.
This year's $1,000 scholarship went to Mallorie Goines, who graduated from Bauxite High School in May and is now pursuing a degree in nursing at the University of Arkansas. Goines was class president, in the national honor society, a cheerleader, a member of Bauxite Christian Council and an honor graduate. She is the fourth generation from her family to graduate from Bauxite.
"Thank you for choosing me for the scholarship," Goines said. "I promise I will put it to good use."
Superintendent Matt Donaghy, who is in his sixth year at the school, spoke to the crowd about the school.
"Tradition is a huge thing here in Bauxite," Donaghy said, adding it is a challenge to blend those traditions with preparing students for the future.
This year Bauxite is celebrating 100 years of football.
One way the school seeks to blend tradition with its mission of education is all new staff have to tour the Bauxite Museum in the community center to learn more about the town. Teachers are encouraged to take students to the museum for fields trips and students are encouraged to check it out on their own.
Donaghy said Bauxite is one of only two Google reference schools in the state and teachers are now equipped with Promethean, which he explained are more advanced than smart boards. The school was named the most fiscally responsible in the state.
"We are an amazing school district and I am very blessed," he said.
The school has 1,680 students. Donaghy said it is a good size. The district does not want to grow bigger.
The school is looking at adding eSports, which has become more popular. Since he started, the school has added volleyball, boys and girls soccer, wrestling, fishing, bowling and diving. He said the goal is to get more students engaged and give them something to look forward to coming to school for.
"We are considered a small district, but we offer everything the big schools offer," he said.
After Donaghy, the guest speaker got up to talk.
Bridget Hendrix Stuckey grew up in Hendrix Grocer, better known in the community as Putty's, which opened Sept. 1, 1954.
She talked about being a baby in her crib in the store where customers and sales people would come in and play with her during the day. As she got older, many families in town would take her and her brother, Tim, home with them to give her parents a break.
During her talk, Stuckey reminisced about all the people who would come into the store.
"We were blessed with the best customers," she said.
She said for a long time many high school students would come to the store to buy a piece of ham, bread, cheese and a condiment package to make their own sandwich, until the school asked Putty to stop selling lunches to them.
Stuckey said Putty was known to take children into a side room to have talks with them about behavior or stealing.
One such boy came into the store during school hours and told Putty he was skipping. Putty put him in his car and drove him back to school.
She also remembers how her parents cared for people. When the store was broken into several nights in a row but only a few food items taken, Putty stayed behind one night to see who it was. When he realized it was a girl whose family wouldn't feed, he helped the little girl get the help she needed.
When Stuckey and Tim got to be teens, they started delivering groceries around town on their bikes until Tim was old enough to drive.
The store closed because of a flood in 1979. Her mother worked at Dale's Donuts until her death and her father worked for a printing company.
Stuckey said she is part of the fifth generation of her family in Bauxite. In the 1920s her grandfather was a coach in Bauxite and her parents graduated from the school. She only attended Pine Haven Elementary for two weeks until she was made to go to her parish school, which she said resulted in her not talking to her priest for a month because she was so mad.
She said her family has always been a part of Bauxite.
The association voted for its new officers and the treasurer gave the yearly report.
The luncheon ended with the group singing the Bauxite alma mater.