On Wednesday, at approximately 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 12000 block of Chambers Road in Bauxite.
The 911 caller reported that a suspect was shooting recklessly from inside a residence and was continuing to fire what appeared to be multiple weapons. At one point, the caller stated that the suspect walked outside and was firing randomly.
Upon the first deputy’s arrival, the suspect, George Woffard, 61 of Bauxite, began firing multiple shots at him as he exited his patrol unit, striking the unit in the back door. Multiple other units arrived on scene only moments later. The suspect then threw his weapon down and fled on foot towards a nearby residence where he was intercepted by an Arkansas State Police Trooper who had responded to the scene. Subsequently, Woffard was taken into custody without further incident and no injuries were reported.
The Saline County Criminal Investigation Division is currently processing the scene.
Woffard is being detained at the Saline County Detention Center awaiting a First Appearance. He has been charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, a Class “Y” Felony. Upon consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office, additional charges will be considered.Sheriff Rodney Wright would like to thank all agencies that responded to assist the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. It is important to note that the area is now safe and there is no further threat.