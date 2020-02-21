The town of Bauxite plans to hold a meeting for anyone interested in the "History of Bauxite" mural it plans to put on the side of the Bauxite Fire Station.
The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at Bauxite City Hall.
City Administrator Jason Watts said the idea came from Council Member Deann Watson. She has been in touch with members of the Pick and Shovel Facebook group discussing the project.
The city hopes to have as many as are interested attend to discuss the design.
Watts said Watson wants to include something about the Miners in the mural.
He believes local artist Dianne Roberts is planned to be involved in creating the mural.
The city is still working on how it will pay for the mural. The organizers will take donations, but they will also be discussing how to pay for it at the meeting.
The mural will be on the the wall of the station that faces the highway.
Watts said it will be on the fire station because it is visible and the council members have been discussing making improvements to the station. Watts said Mayor Eddie Jones has talked about repairing the station roof and leveling the slab.
The city wants everyone interested in the project to attend the meeting.