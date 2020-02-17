This year's The Beat Goes On 5K will raise funds to provide 10 Automated External Defibrillators to be distributed around the county.
"We raise money to enhance cardiovascular care in Saline County," said Matt Brumley, executive director for the Saline Health Foundation. The 5K, which is put on by the Saline Health Foundation, will be Saturday starting and ending at Saline Memorial Hospital.
This is the 12th year for the event
Brumley views this as more than a race or a walk, but a way to bring lifesaving equipment to the community.
Of the 10 AEDs that will be purchased, five will go into Saline County Sheriff's Office patrol cars; one will go to C.W. Lewis Stadium, where the Benton Football Club plays; and one will go to each of the four school districts. Brumley plans to deliver them within 30 days of the event.
"This is going to be one of those events where you will be able to lay eyes on the end result," Brumley said.
To illustrate the need, the Saline Health Foundation posted a video about Grant Steed on its Facebook page.
Steed is a senior at Benton High School. During a baseball practice his freshman year, Steed suffered cardiac arrest. Fortunately for him, Dr. Michael Pafford was at the practice. Pafford began CPR and an AED was brought to use on Steed. Pafford said Steed had to be defibrillated seven times.
"The best possible thing that happened that day was that the AED was there before I was," Pafford said, in the video.
Pafford believes the AED made a difference in Steed's chances of survival.
"If the AED hadn't been there, I believe Grant would have died," Pafford said.
Steed is expected to attend the 5K.
According to Brumley, more than 500 people have signed up for the 5k. He would like to see 1,000 register, including virtual runners. He added virtual runners are as valuable as those who participate. All who sign up will get a race T-shirt.
Brumley called the registration fee a chance to invest in another person's chance to survive.
In the event of inclement weather, the makeup day is March 14. Brumley expects the weather to cooperate this year.
There will be refreshments for participants at the end of the race.
The overall male and female will each get a medal, trophy and prize. The top three males and females in each division will get a medal and a prize.
Up until the race, the foundation will continue drawing the names of those who have registered for prizes. Today's prize is a Fitbit Ionic from McCauley Services.
The presenting sponsor for the 5K is Everett Buick GMC. The co-presenting sponsor is Arkansas Anesthesia Associates.
Platinum sponsors are Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, SMH Volunteers, Saline Med-Peds Group, NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine, McCauley Services, Saline Heart Group, Eagle Electric, META and Saline Health System. The gold sponsors are Orangetheory Fitness, Arkansas Bone & Joint, First Security Bank, American First Response, Arkansas Health & Wellness, Saline County Striders, Bank OZK, Amberwood Health and Rehabilitation, RAPA, Clay Ford, Middleton Heat & Air, Bryant Family Pharmacy, Kindred Health & Rehabilitation, ACDI, Big Red Stores, Dr. Lewis E. Porter of Saline Surgical Associates and Saline Hospitalist Group. The silver sponsors are Jordan C. Woolbright, CPA, P.A., Arnold's Flooring America, Michael & Ann Clayton, Malvern National Bank, Dr. Rex Luttrell of Saline Surgical Associates, S&D Coffee and Law Office of Paul D. White, P.A.
At the 5K, there will be a booth where the public can see and touch AEDs. Brumley wants to help people get familiar with the equipment so they can use it and not be afraid.
"This is a piece of equipment anyone can use as long as they are old enough," Brumley said.
The health foundation offers training in CPR and the use of AEDs to business, churches and organizations. To set up a training, call 501-776-6746.
Registration is $20 in advance or $25 the day of the race. The cost is $15 for children age 12 and younger.
To sign up for the race, anyone interested can go to the Foundation Facebook event page, www.salinehealthfoundation.org, www.arkansasrunner.com or by calling 501-776-6746.
Online registration closes at noon Friday.