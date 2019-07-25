The River Center in Benton will be hosting science experiments and a variety of animals for the annual Discovery in the Park program, which is also part of the the summer Beat the Heat series. This year' event will kick off Saturday.
"Discovery in the Park was designed to reach out to the community and engage them in a scientific and educational experience," said Special Events Coordinator Grant Watts.
The activities will get started with the Museum of the Discovery at 10 a.m. Representative Kelsi Cowan will demonstrate a variety of scientific experiments ranging from how a tornado develops to experiments with dry ice. Watts expects that portion of the show to last 45 minutes to an hour.
The Little Rock Zoo's portion of the show will start at 11 a.m. and zoo keepers will talk about and show off a variety of animals including a snake, owl, rabbit, turtle, spider, hawk and bald eagle.
At the end of the show, the keepers will give children in the audience a chance for a meet-and-greet with a number of the animals.
"This is a great community outreach event," Watts said. "It is a great way to offer educational opportunities during the summer."
He also thinks it is a great way to get out of the house with a family without having to worry about the hot weather.
Discovery in the Park is free to the public. Watts said it is a way to bring the activities to the community and assists families who may not have the means of traveling to Little Rock. He added it also helps the parks provide more diverse programming.
Watts is grateful for the parks department and the people of the community for allowing them to hold events like the In the Park series.
"I always look forward to Discovery in the Park," Watts said. "It will be a great time as always with these two."