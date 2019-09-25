GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Beavers (1-2) will be shorthanded in Week 4 after a melee broke out in last week's 41-0 win over Fouke on the road.
According to Head Coach Mark Kehner, 12 players are eligible for the homecoming match against Two Rivers this week while 26 will be on the sidelines.
"By rule, if you step one foot off the sideline you are ejected," Kehner said. "I get it. So they blanket ejected everybody from both teams. If you wanted to appeal that you had to go back and provide video evidence of guys that never left the sidelines.
"Fortunately, we have 12 that never left the sidelines and are reinstated back into the game and we are going to be able to play Friday."
Of the eligible players suiting up in Week 4, five of the 12 are starters for the Beavers.
"We came out and played really good football," Kehner said. "We have had a tough couple of weeks to start the season. We executed and did a lot of really good things on both sides of the ball. People want to throw Glen Rose under the bus."
No coaches are suspended, Kehner added.
According to Kehner, the melee began following a punt return and a couple of blocks by the Beavers, followed by a Fouke player leaving the sideline and hitting a Glen Rose player in the head with a helmet.
"The punt bounces and goes toward (Fouke's) sideline," Kehner said. "We had some blocks thrown where a couple players hit the ground. They had a kid come off the sideline with his helmet in his hand and hits one of my players in the head."
Kehner referenced a viral video that was shared via social media that shows a Fouke fan scaling a fence before attacking a Glen Rose player from behind.
"It takes off from there," Kehner said. "I don't care who you are or what you are, if I am standing there and get hit in the head with a helmet or I get speared in the back, no one is going to just stand there and take that."
The chaos ensued with 4:30 left in the third quarter. Both head coaches agreed to cancel the rest of the contest as Glen Rose finished with its first win of the year.
"We were up and dominated the game," Kehner said. "There was nothing they could do about it so (Fouke) was good with saying it was over."
It is unknown at this time if criminal charges will be filed stemming from the brawl, however, the Arkansas Athletics Association announced earlier this week that it is investigating the incident.
Also, Fouke will forfeit this week's game after all of its players were ejected following the altercation.
For the Beavers, Week 4 will be a homecoming celebration, which all ejected players can still take part in during the daytime ceremony.
Two Rivers comes to town, sporting a 1-2 overall record after defeating Marshall in Week 1. The Gators narrowly fell to Westside last Friday, losing 48-46 in overtime after allowing 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Homecoming festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7 p.m. at Beavers Stadium.