The Hope for One Back to School Benefit will be a chance to raise funds for a local boy's family and to raise awareness about complex medical conditions such as his rare tumor.
The benefit is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bauxite Historical Association Museum, 6707 Benton Road in Bauxite.
The event is free to attend, but food and activities will cost. Tickets are $1 each or $10 for a unlimited play wristband. Activities include a 60-foot slip and slide, a 100-foot obstacle course and a bounce house. Inflatables will be provided by Blue Ribbon Bouncers.
There will be a foam area where children may get a little wet.
Allysa Hohn, mother of 5-year-old Lathaan, said the benefit will be a good way to "enjoy summer as it lingers."
Hohn said Lathan was diagnosed with a rare tumor three weeks before he turned 5. It is made of arteries and veins. Normally, this type of tumor appears as a birthmark. For Lathaan, it is deep rooted inside his body, attached to his spine and protruding into his chest affecting his heart, lungs and brain. It will require lifelong care.
"It is something we will always have to watch," she said, adding it will affect different things throughout his life.
Due to the tumor, the Hohn family has to travel to the Mayo Clinic, a hospital in Boston and spend time at Arkansas Children's Hospital. She said the medical expenses and cost of travel adds up. Hohn said the fundraiser will help offset some of the costs.
Hohn also wants to bring awareness to KHE, Lathaan's type of tumor, which she said he had a 1 in 300 million chance of getting.
She said she gets many questions about Lathaan's conditions. Many people think that because it is not cancer he is OK. She tells them it is like cancer, just not malignant. He will still have to take medications similar to a cancer patient that can have an adverse affect on him.
She hopes this benefit will help educate the community.
The family will be able to accept donations at the benefit. Hohn and her husband, Drew, plan to have a designated table set up where they will be sharing information, including a pamphlet.
Southern Gentlemen Catering company will be selling barbecue. Frosty Tropics Shaved Ice will sell snow cones. Kal & Co. Designs will have bakery items including cupcakes and cookies. Members of the Bauxite community will have a concessions stand with hamburgers and hot dogs for sale. There will also be carnival food such as funnel cakes, popcorn and cotton candy.
There will be Hanson's Balloon Art and face painting by Mallorie Warner.
Acoustic artist Jon Atchison, pop and rock artist Brad Byrd and country artist Nathan Perry are set to perform.
For either $1 or $5, depending on the item, those who attend the benefit can purchase raffle tickets to try to win a three-month voucher and tank top from Full Out Barre, a one-month class voucher and uniform from Karate for Christ, a one-month class from Doxa Arts Academy, $250 gift cards from Team Clean Car Wash, summer door hangers from Studio 1720, a father-son haircut package from The Shop, $25 gift certificate from Eat My Catfish, a family session of choice from Carissa Groves Photography and one Parker Buswhacker crossbow package with 3X illuminated MR scope X306-IR, a gift basket and a cut from the Art of Men's Cuts, ear buds from Jenson, Young and Houston Law Firm, a $150 bounce house rental from Blue Ribbon Bounces and three one-hour messages from Salt Stone Message Co.
Those who buy tickets for the raffle can choose which item they want their ticket to go for by putting into that item's basket.
After the event, Hohn plans to begin looking for a different family to be the beneficiary of next year's event. She wants people to reach out to her with stories of other families they can help.
She wants this to be more than a fun event. She wants it to be something where people know them attending helps somebody. She believes Saline County has a big heart and this a way the community can help out.