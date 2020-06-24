Numerous studies have shown that reading over the summer prevents “summer reading loss.” By the end of sixth grade, children who lose reading skills over the summer are two years behind their classmates.
Reading four or five books over the summer can have a significant impact for middle school readers. Summer Reading programs usually encourage readers, especially those who are struggling, to use alternate formats such as magazines, recorded books, graphic novels and material on the internet.
As for adults, summer reading encourages them to find time to relax during the hectic summer months by reading or incorporating reading, such as listening to audiobooks, during tasks. This can help relieve stress or make boring or daunting tasks more enjoyable.
Summer reading activities in libraries provide quality learning activities that are fun, and encourage some of the best techniques identified by research as being important to the reading process, even virtually.
The Saline County Library is offering a virtual Summer Reading program this summer through BeanStack, and participants can register for challenges based on their ages all summer. Patrons get prizes based on how many days they read. For instance, if someone sign up on July 15th, they will only have time to receive the prize for reading 10 days.
For each challenge a patron completes, they will receive a badge and the more badges you get, the closer they get to winning prizes. They will also receive tickets for certain challenges they complete, which can be entered into different drawings for gift cards to local businesses in Saline County.
For completing 10 days, patrons will receive a book bag to help kickstart Saline County Library’s plastic bag-free campaign. For reading 25 days, they will receive a Summer Reading 2020 T-shirt and for reading 40 days, they have the choice of receiving a Saline County Library water bottle or book bucks for the Friends of the Library Used Bookstore.
The Saline County Library is also hosting weekly programs for each age group with a mixture of Facebook live and recorded video programs and private Zoom calls to allow children and their families to interact with the librarians.
The Saline County Library has posted full schedules with descriptions, as well as links to register, on its Facebook page and website. They have also included instructions and a link to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenges on BeanStack.
For more information, call 501-778-4766 or visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org.