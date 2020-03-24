The Benton City Council has passed an ordinance regarding leave time for city employees who have been affected by COVID-19.
With Benton Mayor Tom Farmer absent from Monday's meeting due to being self-quarantined, City Attorney Brent Houston presided over the meeting after being appointed as mayor pro tempore by the council. Aldermen Frank Baptist, Jocelyn Cash and Jeff Morrow were also absent from the meeting, although no reason was announced regarding their absences. Absent council members are recorded as “no” votes on any matter brought before the council.
“The mayor is still in control of the city even though he may be at home,” Houston said. “If there is a point in time when he believes that he is not able to fulfill his functions ... he will put the city attorney, which is me, to fulfill his duties during that time period.”
Farmer can also appoint his department heads to make decisions, should it become necessary.
The ordinance passed by the council was created in response to the U.S. Congress passing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to allow employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 to remain in quarantine for the full recommended 14-day period without requiring them to use vacation or paid time off to cover the missed days. Full-time employees who qualify will be given 80 hours of emergency sick leave while part-time employees will be given emergency sick leave based upon the average number of hours worked over the prior two-week period.
The ordinance also allows for Farmer to use his discretion to identify any employee subject to quarantine or self-isolation based on identified risk factors set for by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If the employee who experiences a qualifying event that exceeds the emergency sick leave amount may then use accrued paid time off including sick leave, vacation or unpaid leave to cover the time.
A medical clearance will be required for an employee to return to work if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Employees with children who are either in school or require some form of childcare who have experienced a school, daycare or other closing may choose to stay home with their child or children without being subject to discipline for attendance. They may use accrued paid time off or unpaid leave for the first 10 days of closing. After the 10 days, an employee may then elect to either receive the compensation benefits guaranteed by the congressional act or continue to use accumulated leave time.
“This is a first-time experience for all of us,” said Alderman Bill Donnor. “We are learning as we go and we are going to make some mistakes, but I know Mr. Houston put in a lot of time and effort in that ordinance. He did a great job in representing what we wanted to do.”
Houston said preparing the ordinance took a lot of time because of the situation being “unchartered territory for not only us, but everyone in the country.”
“We are trying to learn and comply with the federal law that was just passed last week,” Houston said. “One of the most precious resources the city has are its employees and we want to make sure that we are doing things right, correct and lawful and things that will protect them in this situation.”
Look for more on other matters voted on by the city council Monday night in upcoming editions of The Saline Courier.
