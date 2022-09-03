The Miss Greater Little Rock/Miss Metro Scholarship Competition will be held on Sept. 17, 2022, in Benton, which is the hometown of the current Miss Greater Little Rock, MaKenzie Williams.
She is also a 2016 alumnus of Benton High School. Registration is open and candidates are currently being accepted. Winners will compete in the Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen competition in June 2023.
The Miss Arkansas Scholarship Organization proudly supports the educational goals of women through unprecedented scholarships and opportunities for advocacy in communities across our great state. Their goal is to empower women with the experiences and scholarships that will allow them to achieve their educational goals while developing their presentation skills, talents and confidence.
Miss candidates will compete in evening wear, talent, personal interview and on-stage question/social impact statement.
Teen candidates will compete in talent, evening wear/on-stage question, personal interview and fitness.
Through these phases, candidates will have the opportunity to advocate for their social impact initiatives and demonstrate their unique qualifications for the title.
To find additional information about the phases of competition and requirements, please visit http s://www.missarkansas.org/.
The Miss America organization equips young women to be the best they can be through leadership, talent, communication skills and intelligence. This is an organization that is preparing great women for the world and preparing the world for great women.
“My journey and introduction to this wonderful organization started in Benton because I wanted to attend college and I loved the idea of having a platform to impact my community, said Williams, Miss Greater Little Rock 2022. “Not only was I able to obtain a college degree, I learned life lessons that I would not have been able to gain anywhere else. I have become a walking example of the impact and opportunities from this organization and will alway encourage young women to invest in their education, future and most importantly, themselves.”
Among Williams’ accomplishments while promoting her social impact initiative this year “H.O.P.E. – Hunger Oppresses People Everyday”, she partnered with Benton High School student, Mali Clifton to create the children’s book Tale of Two Lunches. Miss Greater Little Rock MaKenzie Williams has also won over $9,000 in her time competing which helped her obtain a BA in strategic communications from Arkansas State University.
To learn more about competition or sponsorship opportunities, email GLRMetro@gmail.com or visit @MissGLRMetro on Instagram.