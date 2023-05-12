repave

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will be repaving the major highways in Benton starting this June. The roads highlighted by the red line on this map reflect which roads will be repaved. Marketing Director for the City of Benton, Matt Thibault, said Carpenter Street, Military Road, Aloca Road, East Street and Edison Avenue will all be repaved in the coming months. 

