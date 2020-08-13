The Benton School Board approved a number of personnel changes during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening, including a salary increase for Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton.
The board approved a salary increase of $5,000 for Skelton, effective Aug. 10. The increase takes his annual salary from $155,000 to $160,000. No discussion was made public during the meeting regarding the increase or any personnel changes.
Benton Middle School Business education teacher Hayley Cox submitted her resignation, as of Aug. 4, while Ringgold Elementary Special Education paraprofessional/bus driver Elizabeth Connors resigned as of Aug. 7.
Ringgold Elementary Title I Reading paraprofessional Kenya Lewis and Angie Grant Elementary Title I paraprofessional Morgan Weigand have also resigned.
Bridget Landecker has been approved as a classroom teacher at Caldwell Elementary while Megan Jester has been approved as a Title I paraprofessional at Angie Grant Elementary. Amber Preston has been hired as a Title I paraprofessional at Ringgold Elementary.
Angelina Pascul has been approved as a part-time custodian at Howard Perrin Elementary, while Stephanie Swan has been hired as custodian at Benton High School.
A contract adjustment for BHS teacher Michelle Hastings was approved which adds a GT coach stipend and five days to the length of her contract.
Temporary transportation contracts were approved for the following:
• Brandon Barbaree
• Karl Barnes
• Jerry Chumley
• Toney Coley
• Robin Creel
• Jeff Crumpton
• Helen Daniels
• Blake Dorsey
• Sarah Dreher
• Kylan Erby
• Jason Gentry
• Garrett Hammons
• Brad Harris
• Bill Hood
• Jordan Hunter
• Jamie Jones
• Christina Koch
• Tia Langhorn
• Jay Lea
• Chandra Loughary
• Jimmy Manning
• Matt McBride
• Melinda McCutcheon
• Ryan McDaniel
• Lori McGinnis
• Bronson Melton
• Letica Melton
• Mitch Meredith
• Ken Kaczmarek
• Lynn Moore
• Lori Morrella
• Tammy Ottoson
• Gabe Rhynes
• Cory Rickett
• Joshua Rodgers
• Kelly Scott
• Randy Shaw
• Melissa Thomas
• Gary Van Pelt
• Bethany Walsh
• Dennis Ward
• Charlena Williams
• Bobby Winn