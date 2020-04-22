The Benton School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday, to discuss graduation plans for the Class of 2020.
Graduation was originally planned May 12, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many regularly scheduled events have been altered or canceled completely. Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced that all schools would remain closed through the end of the school year for on-site instruction. Students are continuing alternative methods of instruction at this time.
During the regularly scheduled school board meeting earlier this month, Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton announced tentative plans for graduation.
“The last official day of school is May 22,” Skelton said at the meeting. “We are still doing AMI work through that date. It’s just been a different year.”
Skelton stated that graduation for senior Panthers would be tentatively scheduled June 2 at the Jack Stephens Center on the UA-Little Rock campus.
“That date was implemented because that was the next available date that UALR could get us into that facility,” Skelton said. “Hopefully we are able to do a graduation ceremony. If not, then we will regroup and figure something else out.”
The board will also discuss personnel recommendations at the meeting.
The meeting is scheduled at 5 p.m. Thursday, at the Professional Development Center, located at 211 N. Border St.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the meeting will be streamed online. Information on how to watch the meeting will be posted on the Benton School District website and Facebook page at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.