On a cloudy and humid Friday morning Benton Public Schools students and officials put shovels to dirt to officially break ground on the district’s second middle school.
Mountain View Middle School will be located off of Interstate 30 next to the Saline County Career Technical Campus and Mountain View Elementary School, the district’s other newest addition.
Superintendent Kim Anderson addressed the audience filled with Saline County leaders, officials and residents to open the ceremony.
“The new school will allow us to lower the number of students at Benton Middle School and remove portable buildings. Placing the new middle school in this location, allows us to provide a school in an area that we expect to explode,” said Anderson. “Thank you so much for being here to celebrate our growth.”
Anderson introduced School Board President Paul Childress who spoke about the vision of past school board members that paved the way for the new schools.
“They had a vision, they saw the growth, they said we are going to go buy some land because you can’t find 80 acres in city limits of Benton anywhere, at least that they could afford. So they went and bought this 80-acre piece of property and had the vision to put schools out here,” said Childress.
The board president credited Anderson and the district administration for their efforts and contributions to the projects.
“We have not had to ask for a millage increase to fund either one of these schools. We’ve done it just in the district by growth and saving money. We’ve done a great job and she and her team have been excellent,” Childress said.
Childress mentioned that the first middle school in Benton was built in 1989, and the last a time the district built a new elementary school was in 1959.
“Great things are happening in the Benton School District, the city of Benton and Saline County,” Childress said as he closed.
Mayor Tom Farmer spoke after Childress.
“The number one reason cities grow, lets all face it, is a great school system. I was honored to be at graduation, the fastest graduation I had ever been at. It was well organized, things went smoothly, it was just wonderful,” said Farmer. “The amazing thing was, over $7 million in scholarships and that doesn’t come easy, that comes with the hard work of the faculty, the board and the administration doing the right thing by the students, and that is the reason that we have the best school system in the state.”
Mountain View Elementary opens this August for the 2023-24 school year, while Mountain View Middle School is scheduled to be completed for the 2025-2026 school year.
The building was designed by Lewis Architects and is being built by Baldwin and Shell Construction Company.