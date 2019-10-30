Marietta McClure announced today her bid to seek the Republican nomination for Arkansas House District 28.
The district in Saline County includes portions of Benton, Bauxite and Haskell.
In announcing her candidacy McClure said, “For the past 12 years, I have proudly called Saline County home and am prepared to use my experience and work ethic as a small business owner and community leader to serve the constituents of District 28.”
“As a legislative analyst for the Arkansas Bureau of Legislative Research, I witnessed firsthand what it means to be a state representative and am excited to have the opportunity to serve,” McClure said.
Along with her campaign announcement, McClure shared endorsement from Benton Mayor Tom Farmer. In his endorsement Mayor Farmer said, “Marietta is a proven conservative leader that will fight for the values of Saline County. I have full confidence that she would make an outstanding addition to the state legislature. I strongly endorse Marietta for State Representative.”
Marietta McClure, a lifelong Republican, owns and operates McClure Fitness in Benton, the largest group fitness gym in Arkansas. She holds a political science degree from the University of Arkansas. McClure and her husband, Kent, a commercial banker at Farmer’s Bank & Trust live in Benton. They attend First Baptist Church of Benton and have four children, Shad,7; Elin, 6; Etta, 6; and Rex, 2.