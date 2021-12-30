The City of Benton and ACDI have canceled the previously scheduled New Year's Ball Drop Bash that was supposed to take place today in Downtown Benton.
The following statement was posted on the city's official Facebook page:
"We regret to inform you that ACDI's Ball Drop Bash on December 31, 2021, has been canceled. After careful consideration, ACDI and the City of Benton determined cancellation was the best option due to the forecasted severe weather event. Guest safety is the number one priority for any occasion, and this is no exception.
We understand that this change may cause significant inconvenience for you and are sincerely sorry. We are honored that so many Saline County citizens had elected to ring in the new year with us, but unfortunately, we feel we made the best call with the available information.”
They mention in the post that they plan to connect further with their residents and sponsors by having something "bigger and better next year."
Those with questions can reach out to Josh Lane, president of ACDI at josh.lane@acd-inc.com or at 501-664-3433.