Due to concerns caused by the coronavirus, the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce has updated its schedule of events, including those which have been postponed, rescheduled or those waiting to see how the outlook appears closer to the event.
“The first priority for us is to keep the community safe,” said Director of Events Amy McCormick.
McCormick added that the Chamber is seeking to follow the guidelines presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to not have large group gatherings. The Chamber does not wish to add to the risk of spreading the disease.
The first event affected is also the Chamber’s newest event — Morning Mingle. McCormick said Morning Mingle is planned to be a networking event that will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on a designated Wednesday at a member business. People will be able to come and go as they choose.
The first was planned this week at Saline Heart Wellness Center. McCormick said because of the nature of the business the center does not want to put its patients at risk by having the event on that day. The Chamber is working with the center to reschedule it for a later date.
This year’s Saline County Business Expo and Hook, Line and Chicken Lunch, which are held together, has been rescheduled from April 3 to July 10.
“The Saline County Business Expo is a group of vendors coming to meet potential customers from the public and other vendors,” McCormick said.
Hook, Line and Chicken is a networking lunch.
The expo is an event held every year, filling the Benton Event Center with a variety of businesses from all over the community.
“That is a lot of people in one room,” McCormick said.
The new date will allow them to still hold it on a Friday, which she feels is good for the event.
The next event on the calendar for the Chamber is another Morning Mingle. It is scheduled to be April 8 at First Security Bank. Closer to the event, the Chamber will release which location will host it. McCormick cautions that its unclear how long the coronavirus precautions will be in affect so it could change. For now, the date is staying the same.
The Chamber’s monthly luncheon is scheduled for noon April 24, at the Benton Event Center. McCormick hopes everything will be back to normal by then. The Chamber is still working on the topic for the lunch.
Its Summit Lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8, at the Benton Event Center. It will bring together local government officials, medical personnel and the Chamber to give updates. McCormick said the Chamber has held summits in the past.
Another Morning Mingle is planned for May 13, at The Lakes at Hurricane Creek Apartment Complex.
Chamber members have events that have been affected by the coronavirus also.
The fifth annual Dale Mize Memorial Wild Game Dinner, held by First United Methodist Church Benton, is being postponed until Sept. 26.
Brooke Andrews State Farm Insurance is postponing its planned ribbon cutting.
The Benton Golden “K” Kiwanis Club is working to reschedule its annual Bob Herzfeld Memorial Spaghetti Day. The Spaghetti Day is held each year at First Baptist Church Benton. Due to concerns about the virus, the church has temporarily closed its campus. The church and club are working together to find a new date.
“We are grateful for our sponsors and patrons and look forward to a successful event,” a statement about the change reads.
The Golden K Kiwanis has also decided to cancel its annual Easter egg hunt on the courthouse lawn this year.
Birch Tree Communities has decided to postpone its 16th annual Expressions Art Show and Sale. It is planned to go forward at a later date.