An issue that has been discussed by Benton City officials for over a year has finally made some headway in the Benton City Council.
The council approved an ordinance placing a one-year moratorium on the construction of mini-storage units within the City of Benton. The proposed law states that “for a period of one year from the passage of this ordinance, the City of Benton shall not accept, review or process any application, site plan or any other official action having the effect of allowing or permitting the construction of additional self-storage facilities.”
The ordinance was passed with an amendment that grandfathered in all mini-storage developments that have already submitted applications.
Alderman Jeff Morrow asked Community Development Director John Parton if any plans had been submitted that had not been approved yet. Parton said he believes there might be one application submitted.
“We do have one project that has been reviewed by DRC that has not yet made it to the Planning Commission,” said Parton.
Alderman Shane Knight said when they discussed the issue in committee it was made clear that anything in the process would be grandfathered in but that language was originally missing from the ordinance. The amendment approved by the council with the ordinance addressed that concern and grandfathered in already submitted applications.
“With this ordinance, we will be enforcing a moratorium. To be fair to all parties concerned we need to be very clear on the definition of what the boundaries are,” said Alderman Steve Brown.
The ordinance was passed with an emergency clause which means it will take effect immediately.
The Benton City Council passed an ordinance to allow the use of golf carts on certain city streets at an upcoming meeting on Monday. The ordinance states that golf carts can be operated on any city street where speed limits are equal to or less than 25 miles per hour. The vehicles will not be allowed on city streets which are also designated as federal or state highways. Golf carts are defined in the ordinance as any self-propelled vehicle that is designed for the transportation of players or maintaining equipment on a golf course, has a minimum of four wheels and is designed to carry not more than four people, including the driver. The law requires that operators of the carts are licensed and age 16 or older.