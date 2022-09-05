With the 1970 and 1971 Benton High School 50-year reunions being moved to this year due the COVID-19 pandemic the past few years, the Benton Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th in the correct year. The Class of ’72 has a fun-filled weekend for its reunion during the Benton Panthers homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 7, with the class carrying over their celebration into Saturday, Oct. 8.
Benton Class of ’72 to celebrate on homecoming
- Tony Lenahan
-
- Updated
Tags
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
