1972 PEP STEPPERS

With the 1970 and 1971 Benton High School 50-year reunions being moved to this year due the COVID-19 pandemic the past few years, the Benton Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th in the correct year. The Class of ’72 has a fun-filled weekend for its reunion during the Benton Panthers homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 7, with the class carrying over their celebration into Saturday, Oct. 8.