At the City of Benton’s Community Services Committee meeting Tuesday, one of the main points of discussion was the city's homeless population.
“We brought this before the committee for discussion because there seems to have been a mass increase in our homeless population in the city,” said Mayor Tom Farmer.
He mentioned the number of panhandlers that have been seen around the city recently and said city officials have been thinking of ways of to address the issue.
Farmer said the city has begun to receive several calls about homeless residents sleeping in abandoned houses or near local businesses.
“It’s become a situation where it’s a scary situation for our citizens that walk by,” said Farmer.
Director of Community Development John Parton described some of the calls they have received.
“Some of those are in the nature of panhandling near busy intersections, out in the medians, things of that nature. It becomes a safety concern particularly when you are impeding traffic,” said Parton.
He also mentioned they have received reports of people sleeping in alleyways in Downtown Benton.
Parton said that earlier that morning himself, Farmer, members of the Benton Police Department and a few city council members met to discuss ways of addressing the issue.
Farmer and Parton referenced a program from Aurora, Colorado, that Farmer thought could help the city.
“One of their approaches was, with respect to panhandlers, an education program where you encourage citizens not to hand out money but hand out lamented cards with resources that are available in the community. Above all, we want to have compassion in how we approach the problem,” added Parton.
Farmer said he would be having a meeting with State Sen. Kim Hammer to discuss the issue as well.
Alderman Jeff Morrow said he appreciated Farmer and Parton in bringing this issue up.
“I was recently informed by talking to someone in the mental crisis realm that we have four major encampments in and around Benton which I didn’t have a clue about. The biggest one being between Kroger and Walmart, about 50 people live there,” Morrow said.
Farmer said that the city has undercover officers that know where every camp is.
“It’s just a matter of how do we progress from here,” he added.
Alderwoman Robin Freeman mentioned the resource Saline County Cares and said they will be having a meeting on Oct. 12 at First United Methodist Church.
“There are many resource providers in Saline County who participate in that and that will be a great way… to address homelessness. We would like to be able to coordinate through that organization wraparound services that can address the mental issues, the VA, the veterans who are homeless, as well as many others in that population, rather than ship them out of the city,” said Freeman.
Parton mentioned that there seems to be a lack of homeless shelters in Saline County.
“That’s a gap that we need to address as well,” said Parton.
“We have a growing population and we need to figure out what we need to do help and what to do to keep them from panhandling. So we thought we would begin this discussion,” said Farmer.
Parton emphasized that they are still in the information-gathering phase of the process.
Freeman mentioned the many different ways homelessness can be presented in.
“We think of the person who’s panhandling as being homeless. But, there are kids in our school system who are homeless, so we have to be careful when we categorize the homeless because they present in so many different ways in our community. And because our community resources are not well connected, for instance, transportation, or medical services or jobs that pay a living wage, or affordable housing … all of those create conditions that make it easy for people when an emergency or something bad happens, to fall into homelessness, even if it’s only temporary,” said Freeman.
According to data from the Arkansas Department of Education, Benton School District had 44 homeless students in the fourth quarter of last year.
No action was taken on this issue at the meeting since it was purely discussion based.
“I thank you all for the great input on this issue. It’s just a start and I have no doubt that we’ll have some better answers for the community in the future,” said Parton.
Other business from this meeting will be featured in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.