The Benton City Council Community Services Committee will discuss a mask ordinance during their meeting tonight.
Earlier this month, Benton Mayor Tom Farmer issued a statement that it was not his intention at that time to pass on ordinance requiring people in the city to wear masks.
“Even though we are not going to legally require wearing a mask, I personally believe that everyone that steps foot in public should be wearing a mask,” Farmer said in the statement. “Wearing a mask not only protects yourself, but it also protects the people that cross your path. I know it’s not comfortable or fun to wear one. Nothing about this pandemic is convenient for anyone. If we’re going to get past this the best we can, we need to wear our mask.”
While the agenda for tonight’s meeting was provided to The Saline Courier on Wednesday, no details regarding the wording of the ordinance or what it might entail were provided.
Other items on the agenda include:
• CRT Community
• Special Improvement District
• Discussion of downtown trees.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held in the council chambers at the Benton Municipal Complex. Unlike the most recent meetings, it will not be made available online. Attendance is encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced. Masks will also be required for all who enter the building. The Finance Committee will meet directly after Community Services.