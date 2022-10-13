At the Tuesday night Community Services committee meeting, Benton City officials discussed the taxing of Airbnb rentals.
A motion was approved to authorize the director of community development to work with the city attorney to research other cities and how they have addressed taxing Airbnb rentals.
Community Development Director of Benton John Parton said the city has received several inquiries about the legality of Airbnb rentals within the city. Parton said that as of right now, there are no planning or zoning ordinances that address Airbnbs. However, he said he believes Ordinance 46 of 2005, which established the advertising and promotion commission, does so. The ordinance levees the tax against hotels, motels and short-term rentals. Parton said Airbnb rentals fall under the category of short-term rentals. The A&P Commission has discussed the issue, but they have not yet made any determinations on how to proceed with receiving the tax money from Airbnb.
Alderman Judd Hart asked if the city had been working to receive that tax money from Airbnb.
Alderman Shane Knight said if he was a hotel owner, he would have an issue with being charged for A&P taxes while Airbnb owners are not.
“It may be just a matter of reaching out to Airbnb as a corporate entity and finding out what the procedure is,” said Parton.
Knight said he thinks Hot Springs had started to tax Airbnb properties.
According to Airbnb’s website, Batesville, Bella Vista, Bentonville, Eureka Springs, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Springdale all tax Airbnb properties within their city limits.
Knight mentioned that there are roughly 765 homes within the city that would be subject to this tax.
Parton and Knight suggested tying the tax of Airbnb properties to a business license.
“We would need to look at the legalities then as a city on how we would go through the process for Airbnb to apply for a business license as the first level to move towards the application and collection of the A&P (tax),” said Knight.
He said the business license would give the A&P commission something to lean on in collecting that tax while also holding the Airbnb rentals to the same standards as hotels.
Knight made a motion to authorize the director of community development to “research other cities that have implemented this process and to bring back to the committee, in our November meeting, what they have found in their research and a plan of action to address business licenses for Airbnbs.”
“We have to establish them as a business first, then A&P can take the football and run with it,” added Knight.
The motion was approved unanimously.
Other business:
•Approved an ordinance for the public safety call center to include the city of Bryant, Benton and the incorporated areas of Saline County.
•Approved code enforcement condemnations of 1606 Gum St., 1608 Gum St., 1509 Oak St., 413 Hill St. and 810 Gaunt St.
The meeting can be viewed on the city’s official Facebook page.