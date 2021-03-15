The city of Benton is considering creating an arts and entertainment district in the downtown area.
Benton City Attorney Baxter Drennon presented the topic for discussion during Thursday night’s meeting of the Benton City Council Community Services Committee.
“An arts and entertainment district, effectively, under Arkansas code, is a specific area that contiguous in a part of a city that is zoned for, customarily used for commercial purposes and contains restaurants, tap rooms, taverns, entertainment establishments, hospitality establishments, music venues, theaters, bars, art galleries, art studios, tourist destinations…,” Drennon said. “State law allows for within that district that you create for the carrying of open containers.”
When recruiting new businesses and residents, Benton Community Development Director Brad Jordan said that having a “strong, vibrant downtown” is one of the most vital components a city needs.
“Not only when you are talking about restaurants or retail,” Jordan said. “We are talking about industry…when you are wanting to bring people in and their families, pretty much the first thing nowadays they look at is places downtown. That really just shows how strong the economy is, how strong quality of life is. If you have a vibrant downtown, it speaks volumes for your community. I think it’s the most important thing.”
