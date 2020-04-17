Benton Mayor Tom Farmer has announced the construction of a Wall of Prayer located at the City of Benton Farmers Market to allow residents to place prayer requests in the lead up to the ‘National Day of Prayer’ on May 7.
“On March 14, 2020, President Trump signed a proclamation of emergency for all Americans and asked that our country, together, have a National Day of Prayer for all Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic and for our national response efforts for March 15, 2020,” Farmer said in a media release. “Now, as we approach our annual National Day of Prayer, I am asking each of you to participate from now until May the 7th, which is the annual National Day of Prayer for our great nation.”
Similar to the Christmas activity where residents were invited to bring Christmas ornaments to the market for decoration, residents are encouraged to bring a piece of cloth or small board with a hole at the top and cord running through it. Families should write their prayer request on the cloth with a permanent marker and then hang the request on the lattice wall that has been constructed under the pavilion.
Farmer has requested that participating individuals and families continue to practice social distancing while interacting at the pavilion.
“Respect everyone’s social distance by staying 6 feet apart and by wearing a mask if there is another family there,” Farmer said. “If there are multiple families present, we ask that you stay in your vehicle so there are no more than 10 people at one time on the concrete surface.”
After placing the request on the wall, residents are encouraged to walk to the back of the restrooms where a selfie station has been constructed. With an “I love Benton" sign as a backdrop, families are encouraged to take a family photo and post it on social media to help encourage one another.
At noon each day, a local minister, pastor, preacher or priest will pray over the wall leading up to the National Day of Prayer on May 7.
“As President Trump stated in his proclamation, we are asking that you pray for the health and well-being of all Americans and all Bentonites, including your children’s prayer requests,” Farmer said. “President Trump quoted 1 Peter 5:7, ‘Casting all your care upon him, for he careth for you.’ And Luke 1:37, ‘For with God nothing shall be impossible.’ These words are as true today as they have ever been. As one nation, under God, we are greater than the hardships we face, and through prayer and acts of compassion and love, we will rise to this challenge and emerge stronger and more unified than ever before."