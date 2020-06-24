The Benton City Council approved three measures Monday night that will see new sidewalks in the city.
With the resolutions approved, the city can move forward with applying for grant funding from the Federal-aid Transportation Alternative Program Funds. The program will see 80 percent of the cost of the projects paid for with those funds with the other 20 percent paid for by the city.
“We’ve got to have a grant applied for in July,” said Benton Mayor Tom Farmer. “So, we had to bring this before the council so we could apply.
New or improved sidewalks will be constructed on Carpenter Street, Smithers Drive and Stewart Street.
“(The resolutions) are giving us permission to apply for those grants,” Farmer said.
The resolutions were approved unanimously by those present with Aldermen Steve Brown and James Herzfeld absent from the meeting.
The aldermen also approved a resolution allowing an exemption for the use of fireworks displays from July 2 to 4. The resolution also states that they can only be used between the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
With the approval of the resolution, the city will be able to hold its annual fireworks celebration.
The event will feature a free drive-in fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. July 2, at Riverside Park, behind Holland Chapel Baptist Church.
“It will be a drive-in fireworks display,” Farmer said. “We will start about dark. That’s all we are going to have this year. There will be no rides, no carnival activities. Just fireworks for the people.”
To keep with social distancing practices and allow families to get out of their vehicles, cars will be directed to park with an empty space between each vehicle.
Accompanying the fireworks, music will be broadcasted via radio for eventgoers to tune into that will compliment the fireworks.
Sponsors for the event are Everett Chevrolet and First Security Bank.
The council also approved a resolution regarding the construction of phase two of Riverside Trail.
The measure allows the city to enter into a contract with Red Roc, Inc. for the construction of phase two. The total cost of the project is $220,084.05, however, the city is only responsible for 20 percent of the cost. ARDOT will be responsible for the other 80 percent.
Red Roc’s bid was the lowest acceptable bid the city received for the project.
Other items approved include:
• A resolution accepting grant funds from the United States Department of Justice in the amount of $38,174 for the purchase of personal protective equipment for the BNPD.
• An ordinance extending the moratorium on the construction, placement, erection or installation of any new outdoor commercial advertising signs for an additional 30 days and calling a public hearing on the matter.
• An ordinance rezoning land located at 2805 Salt Creek Rd. from R-2 to C-1.
• A resolution authorizing the city to enter into a contract with Sunbelt Pools for providing UV preventative maintenance services go the River Center in the amount go $7,794.
More information from Monday’s council meeting, including service awards, will be featured in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.